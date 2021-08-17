JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. JOYY reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million.

YY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. JOYY has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

