JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.13

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 14170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Get JOYY alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.