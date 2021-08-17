JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Neutral

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,572,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.