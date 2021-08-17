JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNET. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 18,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,014. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 50.1% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,474,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 492,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

