JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) to Underweight

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. 43,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,482. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion and a PE ratio of -113.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

