JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $261,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

