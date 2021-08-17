JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

SAXPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 19,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.