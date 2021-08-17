JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 536,293 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 605,378 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 10,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,166. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.