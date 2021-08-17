Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Up 36.8% in July

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jupai by 33.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jupai during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jupai during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

JP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 13,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50. Jupai has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

