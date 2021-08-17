Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,600 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,587.50 ($125.26).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,318 ($82.55) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,393.66. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market cap of £13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

