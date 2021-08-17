K21 (K21) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.54 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00839458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100617 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,966 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

