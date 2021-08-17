Kadena (KDA) Price Up 45.6% This Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Kadena has a total market cap of $90.19 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00126859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00156667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,076.19 or 1.00496863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00906545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.00 or 0.06886901 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,558,906 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

