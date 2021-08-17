Kalata (KALA) Price Tops $0.37

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Kalata has traded flat against the dollar. One Kalata coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $3.39 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00135257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.98 or 1.00045189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06993000 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.