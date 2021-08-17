Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of Kardex stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $264.12. Kardex has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $264.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kardex in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

