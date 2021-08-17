KARMA (KARMA) Price Up 30.1% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $47.51 million and $119.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006328 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00070752 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

