Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00323081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.