KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

KB stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,498. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

