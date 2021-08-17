KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $366,944.10 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 474,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.27 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in KBR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 267,816 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in KBR by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

