KE (BEKE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/16/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

8/16/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/13/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.90 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

