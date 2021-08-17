Keep Network Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Keep Network has a market cap of $204.16 million and approximately $24.87 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.01 or 0.00863044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00159415 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 574,010,620 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

