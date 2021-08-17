Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
KEG.UN opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.14. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.62. The company has a market cap of C$160.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.41.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
