Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,196 shares of company stock valued at $50,049,999. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.57. 6,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.