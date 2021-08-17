Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $36.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,729.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,557.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

