Kendall Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 109,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Shares of CBOE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.