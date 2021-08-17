Kendall Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 73,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,561. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -114.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

