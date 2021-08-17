Kendall Capital Management Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Generac by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Generac by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $23.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.61. 37,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,481. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

