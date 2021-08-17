Kendall Capital Management Has $7.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after acquiring an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.72 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,529 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73.

