Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $227.39. 161,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,904. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

