Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 46.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.31. The stock had a trading volume of 159,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,444. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.75 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

