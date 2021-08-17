Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.39. 156,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,751. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.