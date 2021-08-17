Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,442,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,423. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

