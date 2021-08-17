Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,834,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 439,197 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. 356,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

