Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $11.22 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, reaching $364.27. 2,462,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,926,219. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

