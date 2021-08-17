Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $13.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. 33,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.