Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.37. 189,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,681. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

