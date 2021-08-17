Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.91. 50,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.