Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.05. 82,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

