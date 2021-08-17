Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 491,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,112. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

