Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $182.47. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

