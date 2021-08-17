Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Truist cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,027. The company has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

