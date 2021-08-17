Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,276 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.6% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.86. 375,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,798,056. The stock has a market cap of $317.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.