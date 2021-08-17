Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 9,371 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. 605,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,089,025. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

