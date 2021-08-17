Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $194.42 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,981 shares of company stock worth $135,374,391 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

