Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Chevron by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 249,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 513,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,080. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

