Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $8.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.23. The stock had a trading volume of 580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,978. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

