Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.5% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.94. 141,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.