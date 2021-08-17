Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.19. 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,681,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.