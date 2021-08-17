Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 499 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.61. 16,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

