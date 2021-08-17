Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

