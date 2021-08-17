KeyFi Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $6,680.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00126601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00157041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,909.48 or 1.00253216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00909520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.14 or 0.06942889 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,922 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

